SNB President Jordan is sounding quite hawkish at the moment – suggesting inflation is driven by much broader factors than Ukraine – e.g. energy transition, de-globalisation, demographics.” “It seems …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF to extend its grind lower towards the 0.95 mark – ING - September 6, 2022
- USD/CHF sets to recapture 0.9800, DXY gyrates wild ahead of US ISM Services PMI - September 6, 2022
- machineMD secures CHF 3.2m to radically improve early diagnosis of brain disorders - September 6, 2022