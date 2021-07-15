EUR/CHF trades in five month lows near the 2020-2021 support line at 1.0813. A break below here would open the way towards 1.0739, the 2021 low, according to Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/CHF to fall toward 2021 lows at 1.0739 on a break below the 1.0813 support – Commerzbank - July 15, 2021
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears await 0.9130 break to tighten grips - July 15, 2021
- Ad hoc: Feintool presents encouraging preliminary key figures for the first half of 2021 and secures its financing - July 15, 2021