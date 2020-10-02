The SNB will remain very sensitive about the relative position of the CHF and, therefore, economists at Rabobank expect the Swiss National Bank to intervene using QE. The EUR/CHF pair is set to trade …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF to move back towards 1.07 by year-end – Rabobank - October 2, 2020
- USD/CHF: retail remains heavily long but outlook is cloudy - October 2, 2020
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: A break above 0.92 is what the bulls need right now - October 1, 2020