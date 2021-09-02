EUR/CHF to sckyrocket beyond 1.11 on a close above the 1.0895/97 zone – Commerzbank

EUR/CHF is eroding the 1.0840 August high. A close above the 200-day moving average (DMA) and four-month downtrend at 1.0895/97 would open the path for a move beyond the 1.11 level, Karen Jones, Team …
