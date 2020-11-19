All in all, Jane Foley Senior FX Strategist at Rabobank, expects the EUR/CHF pair to post a slight appreciation in the coming months. “Assuming risk appetite remains in a better footing the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF to shift only moderately higher next year – Rabobank - November 19, 2020
- USD/CHF trades at fresh daily highs near 0.9130 on broad USD strength - November 19, 2020
- Salt offers two-year PlayStation Gaming package for CHF 639 - November 19, 2020