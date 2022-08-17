The SNB’s June decision to raise interest rates and allow the CHF to appreciate reflects the central bank’s concern that inflationary pressures, while low by international standards, are proving …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF to slide towards 0.96 into Q4 – Scotiabank - August 17, 2022
- Implenia stronger after transformation significantly higher profit in first half of 2022 - August 17, 2022
- Komax receives numerous orders and increases profitability significantly - August 17, 2022