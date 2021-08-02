EUR/CHF to slump under 1.0700 on a break below the 1.0730 support – SocGen

EUR/CHF has broken below a multi-month ascending trend line resulting in a steady downtrend. As analysts at Société Générale note, the pair could slide below the 1.0700 level on a loss of the 1.0730 …
