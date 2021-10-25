EUR/CHF has extended its phase of decline after sliding below 1.07. Economists at Société Générale expect the pair to drop towards the 1.0620/1.0580 region. Downward momentum …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF to suffer further falls towards the 1.0620/1.0580 zone – SocGen - October 25, 2021
- CapitaLand’s foundation reinforces next-gen sustainability-focused library - October 25, 2021
- Weekly COT Report AUD Bears Capitulate - October 24, 2021