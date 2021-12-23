Aside from a brief move higher in late summer, EUR/CHF has been trending lower since March. Nonetheless, economists at Rabobank expect the pair to lurch higher towards 1.06 in the coming months.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF to turn back higher towards 1.06 over next three months – Rabobank - December 23, 2021
- Global Chronic Heart Failure (CHF) Drugs Market 2021 to 2027 – Top Manufacturers, Business Strategy and Forecast Report - December 23, 2021
- DXY Index Weakens as US Dollar has Mixed Fortunes Before PCE Data – Will it Recover? - December 23, 2021