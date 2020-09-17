July, the pair formed a ~130 pip wide corrective structure in which it still is trading with multiple touches and rejections on both sides. Price is now trading back into the mid-term key support …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF: Trading back into mid-term key support - September 16, 2020
- International student in GTA in congestive heart failure finds support from community - September 16, 2020
- Genetic understanding improves canine health - September 16, 2020