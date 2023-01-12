Economists at ING had been forecasting a lower EUR/CHF this year and now they will have to revise up the forecast. Race higher may stall in the 1.0070/1.0100 area “Given that it looks like the Dollar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF: Trend higher may remain in place – ING - January 12, 2023
- USD/CHF awaits its next leg higher, bears still around [Video] - January 12, 2023
- Basilea reports 2022 revenue of CHF 148 million - January 11, 2023