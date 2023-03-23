EUR/CHF abandons the area of 3-week highs near 1.0000. The SNB hiked rates by 50 bps, matching consensus. The SNB leaves the door open to extra hikes in the near future. The Swiss franc regains …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF turns negative and retreats from tops near 1.0000 post-SNB - March 23, 2023
- EUR/CHF approaches parity ahead of the key SNB decision - March 23, 2023
- Investis Group achieved excellent 2022 results - March 23, 2023