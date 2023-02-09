Esther Reichelt, FX Analyst at Commerzbank, expects the SNB to remain committed in its fight against inflation, capping EUR/CHF upside. The Swiss Franc is standing up well. “Despite a generally …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF: Upper end less attractive as SNB likely to remain alarmed for now – Commerzbank - February 9, 2023
- Credit Suisse Group Ag (CS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript - February 9, 2023
- DKSHs Strong Full-Year 2022 Results Confirm Successful Strategy Execution and Business Resilience - February 9, 2023