EUR/USD is facing resistance near the 1.1050 and 1.1080 levels. USD/CHF could gain pace if there is a move above the 0.9375 resistance. Important Takeaways for EUR/USD and USD/CHF …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Faces Resistance; USD/CHF Could Gain Pace - March 26, 2022
- Credit Suisse Group Reiterates CHF 480 Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) - March 26, 2022
- Chart Of The Day: Will USD/CHF Follow USD/JPY’s Lead? - March 25, 2022