EUR/CHF has exited short-term bullish trend. Downside pressures are now likely to accelerate. Strong resistance lies at 1.1566 (12/10/2017 high). Support is given at 1.1388 (02/09/2017 low). Downside risk is very likely. In the longer term, the technical …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF Bearish Breakout - October 17, 2017
- USD/CHF Now In Uptrend From 0.9420 - October 17, 2017
- USD/CHF touched a yesterday high at 0.97687 [01 :33 GMT] #forex #fx #finance .. - October 17, 2017