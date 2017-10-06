EUR/CHF Entering A New Short-Term Uptrend

EUR/CHF has entered into a new short-term trend. Yet momentum is not strong at the moment. Strong resistance lies at a distance at now at 1.1623 (22/09/2017 high). Support is given at 1.1388 (02/09/2017 low). Downside risk is very likely. In the longer …
