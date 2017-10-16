EUR/CHF Erased The Morning Losses

The EUR/CHF opened with a gap down and dropped as much as 1.1487 level. The bulls have stepped in again and have forced the rate to climb above the 1.1510 yesterday’s low, but this could be only temporary and could drop again. The next downside target will …
