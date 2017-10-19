EUR/CHF Finding Buyers

EUR/CHF recovery bounce continues. Strong resistance lies at 1.1566 (12/10/2017 high). Support is given at 1.1388 (02/09/2017 low). Downside risk is very likely. In the longer term, the technical structure has reversed. Strong resistance is given at 1.20 …
