EU/CHF accelerated to the upside today and broke above 1.1500. The pair reached two-week highs at 1.1516 and approached 2017 tops. The euro strengthened against the Swiss franc despite the Catalan quest for independence. On Tuesday, the Catalan president …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF rises back above 1.1500, ready to test 2017 highs? - October 9, 2017
- $USDCHF – USD.CHF – Multiple Trade Opportunities – https://t.co/BbG7UXlJN8 - October 9, 2017
- EUR/CHF To Reach Strong Obstacles - October 9, 2017