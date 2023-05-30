SNB total sight deposits w.e. 26 May CHF 516.7 bn vs CHF 515.7 bn prior; Switzerland Q1 GDP +0.3% vs +0.1% q/q expected; Spain May preliminary CPI +3.2% vs +3.5% y/y expected; Switzerland KOF leading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- European market mixed as investors weigh US debt deal - May 30, 2023
- European market mixed as investors weight US debt deal - May 30, 2023
- Helvetia presents a solid result for occupational benefits - May 30, 2023