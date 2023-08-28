The pan-European Stoxx 600 ( STOXX) climbed 0.59%, after posting its first weekly gain in four. Tech stocks lead gains following an upbeat close on Wall Street and China-exposed automakers rose after …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- European markets in green on upbeat tech stocks - August 28, 2023
- USD/CHF kicks off the week in a negative mood, trades below 0.8850 - August 28, 2023
- Swiss firm already sold Leopard tanks destined for Ukraine - August 27, 2023