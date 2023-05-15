London +0.28% Germany +0.18% German wholesale prices drop 0.40% in April France +0.44% SNB total sight deposits w.e. 12 May CHF 520.1B vs CHF 525.6 billion prior; Switzerland April producer and import …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- European markets mixed awaiting Turkey’s election - May 15, 2023
- USD/CHF tests key resistance - May 15, 2023
- USD/CHF approaches 0.9000 as US debt-ceiling issues provoke negative sentiment - May 14, 2023