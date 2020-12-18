Under the amended agreement, Nice & Green has committed to increase the investment according to agreed conditions up to a maximum principal amount of another CHF 12 million over a period of 12 months …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Evolva secures another CHF 12 million investment from Nice & Green - December 17, 2020
- Foods to Avoid With Congestive Heart Failure - December 17, 2020
- USD/CHF struggles to stage a convincing rebound, trades below 0.8850 - December 17, 2020