Reinach, 18 April 2023 Evolva (SIX: EVE), a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, today held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Basel. Shareholders approved all proposals …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Evolva shareholders approve all motions proposed by the Board at todays Annual General Meeting - April 18, 2023
- USD/CHF stays pressured below 0.9000 as Fed hawks lack support from US data - April 18, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: The rally stalls at 0.9000 and retraces toward the 0.8950 area - April 18, 2023