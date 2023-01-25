eWAKA, an African sustainable mobility startup, has received a loan of Sh67.5 million from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) startup fund of the Swiss Confederation. This strategic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- eWAKA secures a 500,000 CHF loan to accelerate growth - January 25, 2023
- eWAKA Secures a 500 000 CHF Loan from Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) Start-up Fund - January 25, 2023
- EUR/CHF: The Euro swiss pair bouncing from weekly blue box - January 25, 2023