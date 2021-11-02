Ex-FIFA Prez Sepp Blatter, Platini Face Swiss Fraud Indictment

Swiss prosecutors hit former FIFA head Sepp Blatter and official Michel Platini with criminal fraud charges over a $2.19 million payment, according to a statement from the prosecutors Tuesday, …
