The US Dollar to Swiss Franc exchange rate could be in for some drastic declines in the months ahead according to analysts at JPMorgan & Chase with the CHF tipped to make solid gains should the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Fed Easing Favours The Swiss Franc: JPMorgan Up Their Bullish CHF Outlook As Rate Cuts Loom
The US Dollar to Swiss Franc exchange rate could be in for some drastic declines in the months ahead according to analysts at JPMorgan & Chase with the CHF tipped to make solid gains should the …