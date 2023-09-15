The largest addendum item concerns the procurement of a new aircraft for the Federal Air Transport Service (103.2 mn), which the Federal Council decided upon and communicated on 30 August 2023. Owing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Dow Jones tumbles 287 points as Wall Street takes a breather - September 15, 2023
- ‘Happy to be alive’: Desert Edge football players inspired by coach who’s back after heart surgery - September 15, 2023
- USD/CHF hovers below 0.9000: Is a breakout imminent? - September 15, 2023