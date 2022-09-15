FEMSA publishes the definitive interim result of the public tender offer for Valora – participation rate of 84.42%

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA”; BMV: FEMSAUBD.MX; FEMSAUB.MX; NYSE: FMX) today published the definitive interim result of its public tender offer (“Offer”) by FEMSA’s wholly owned …
