ZURICH.-This evening’s sale of Swiss Art/Swiss Made confirmed Sotheby’s dominance of the market for the finest and rarest works of art by key Swiss artists. The auction was a celebration of the country’s artistic wealth, as masterpieces by Ferdinand …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Ferdinand Hodler’s “Thunersee” soars to CHF 4.3 million as winter landscapes triumph at Sotheby’s Zurich - December 5, 2017
- USD/CHF pushes higher above mid-0.98s as USD gains traction - December 5, 2017
- USD/CHF gains positive traction for second straight session - December 5, 2017