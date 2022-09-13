Following Zur Rose Group AG (the Company or Zur Rose Group) successful offering and provisional allocations of the approx. CHF 95 million senior unsecured bonds due 2026 on 1 September 2022, and the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Final allocations of Zur Rose approx. CHF 95 million Convertible Bonds Offering - September 13, 2022
- USD/CHF prints five-day downtrend near 0.9500 ahead of US inflation - September 13, 2022
- USD/CHF: A bullish primary zigzag may start a new trend - September 13, 2022