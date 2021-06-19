The Ministry has sought relevant facts from Swiss Authorities along with their view on possible reasons for the increase/decrease in funds …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Has black money held by Indian in Swiss Bank increased since 2019: FinMin calls report false - June 19, 2021
- Finance Ministry refutes reports of alleged rise in Indians’ funds in Swiss banks - June 19, 2021
- Indians’ funds in Swiss banks: Finance Ministry refutes news reports of alleged black money held by Indians in Switzerland - June 19, 2021