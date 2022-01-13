UBS Group upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Other research analysts have also issued …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Swissquote Sees Another Record Year as 2021 Profits Jump 111% - January 13, 2022
- Swiss Franc to South Korean Won Spot Exchange Rates for 2022 - January 13, 2022
- Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group - January 13, 2022