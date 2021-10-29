FONGIT Innovation Fund supports MagicTomato and Content Engine

The foundation supporting technological entrepreneurship in the canton of Geneva, FONGIT, announces two new beneficiaries of the FONGIT Innovation Fund (FIF), both receiving growth funding.
