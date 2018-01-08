03:00 GMT – Sharply higher to extend bounce from the .9700 level to approach the .9800 level. Beyond this see strong resistance at .9829 and clearance needed to set up retest of the .9900 level. Support now at .9730 then the .9700 level, break of which …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Pound to Swiss Franc Forecast: Will GBP/CHF Exchange Rate Fall on Flat UK Incomes? - January 8, 2018
- Forex – Chart USD/CHF Update: Staging recovery, resistance at .9803/29 - January 8, 2018
- USD/CHF flirts with 200-DMA at 0.9778 – Commerzbank - January 8, 2018