Forex – Chart USD/CHF Update: Drifting into consolidation

05:23 GMT – With pullback checked by the .9705 support, prices are drifting into sideways consolidation and lifting immediate hurdle at .9767 will help bulls regain footing with the strong resistance at .9836 targeted. Below .9705 support, deeper setback …
