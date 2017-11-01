Further upside in USD/CHF

Switzerland Manufacturing PMI came in at 62.0 from 61.7 and 0.7 higher than expectations. This continued a strong trend of economic improvement in manufacturing reaching the highest level since 2011. Last week Kof leading indicators jumped to 109.1 from …
