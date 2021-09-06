EUR/CHF chart – Trading View EUR/CHF was trading 0.16% higher on the day at 1.0872 at around 11:05 GMT, outlook for the pair is bullish. The single currency brushes aside poor investor sentiment index …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: EUR/CHF climbs further, inches closer towards 200-DMA - September 6, 2021
- USD/CHF climbs further beyond mid-0.9100s, fresh session tops - September 6, 2021
- Maria Ioudenitch wins Tibor Varga International Violin Competition 2021 - September 6, 2021