Chart – Courtesy Trading View EUR/CHF was trading 0.08% lower on the day at 1.0550 at around 12:10 GMT. The pair is extending weakness for the 2nd straight session, slips lower from 3-month highs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: EUR/CHF extends retrace from 3-month high, holds support at 110-EMA - February 9, 2022
- Petrol may rise to 2 CHF per litre - February 9, 2022
- How to reverse congestive heart failure with a plant-based diet: Dr Greger’s advice - February 9, 2022