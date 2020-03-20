EUR/CHF grinds lower, slips below 61.8% Fib (1.0550), scope for further weakness. The pair was trading largely muted on the day at 1.0537, with session high at 1.0605 and low at 1.0523. Euro under …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- U.S. Session Trade Setup – EUR/CHF Choppy Session Continues! - March 20, 2020
- FxWirePro: EUR/CHF trades below 61.8% Fib, further weakness on charts - March 20, 2020
- USD/CHF recovers a major part of early lost ground, back closer to multi-month tops - March 20, 2020