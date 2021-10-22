GBP/CHF chart – Trading View GBP/CHF has faded early recovery attempts and was trading largely unchanged at 1.2652 at around 06:30 GMT, down from session highs at 1.2680. The British pound depressed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF eyes further losses towards the2020-2021 uptrend at 0.9081 – Commerzbank - October 22, 2021
- FxWirePro: GBP/CHF erases early gains, pound depressed after dismal UK data - October 22, 2021
- EUR/CHF at new year lows, scope for a free-fall to the 1.0505 2020 trough – Commerzbank - October 22, 2021