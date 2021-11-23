FxWirePro: GBP/CHF grinds lower, upbeat UK PMIs fail to impress

Chart – Courtesy Trading View GBP/CHF was trading 0.25% lower on the day at 1.2454 at around 10:10 GMT. An upside surprise in the UK Preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMIs earlier on Tuesday …
