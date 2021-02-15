GBP/CHF chart – Trading View GBP/CHF was extending gains for the 5th straight session, hits new 12-month highs at 1.2397. The pair grinds higher as the British pound remains buoyed amid easing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- FxWirePro: GBP/CHF hits new 12-month high, pound buoyed amid UK reopening expectations - February 15, 2021
- Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices Market Incisive Evaluation (2021-2030)| COVID-19 Effect Analysis | | Abiomed Inc, Berlin Heart GmbH - February 15, 2021
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “CHF 380” Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) - February 15, 2021