Chart – Courtesy Trading View GBP/CHF was trading largely unchanged at 1.2512 at around 13:20 GMT, bias is turning bearish. The pair has erased early gains and slipped lower from session highs at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: GBP/CHF pauses upside at 200-DMA, set to extend previous session’s losses - January 13, 2022
- SEBA Bank Secures CHF 110M via Series C Round to Support Global Growth, Drive Institutional Business - January 13, 2022
- USD/CHF slides to near two-week low, 0.9100 mark back in sight amid sustained USD selling - January 13, 2022