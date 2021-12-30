FxWirePro: GBP/CHF pivotal at 55-EMA, break above to fuel further gains

Chart – Courtesy Trading View GBP/CHF was trading 0.32% higher on the day at 1.2360 at around 10:30 GMT. The pair was trading pivotal at 55-EMA resistance, decisive break above required for …
