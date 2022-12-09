Chart – Courtesy Trading View GBP/CHF was trading 0.29% lower on the day at 1.1422 at around 10:50 GMT. The pair is capped below 5-DMA and is on track to test 21-EMA support at 1.1393. The British …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- The ‘safe-haven’ allure of the CHF may start to wane – HSBC - December 9, 2022
- FxWirePro: GBP/CHF poised to test 21-EMA support, downside looks limited - December 9, 2022
- Credit Suisse completes 4 billion raise; Saudis become largest holder - December 9, 2022