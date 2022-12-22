GBP/CHF was trading 0.31% lower on the day at 1.1163 at around 13:15 GMT. Previous Weeks High/ Low: 1.1545/ 1.1247 Previous Sessions High/ Low: …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: GBP/CHF slips further into daily cloud, mixed UK data dump provides little support - December 22, 2022
- Novel wastewater treatment technology that completely eliminates the most persistent and toxic micropollutants from water - December 22, 2022
- Bühler repays first bond tranche of CHF 180 million - December 22, 2022