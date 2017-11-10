FxWirePro: GBP/CHF forms ascending trainable pattern, good to sell below 1.3030

GBP/CHF has once again recovered after hitting low of 1.30309. The pair jumped till 1.30831 at the time of writing. It is currently trading around 1.30648. It should break above 1.3100 for minor bullishness. Any convincing break above 1.3100 will take pair …
