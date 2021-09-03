Previous week high 153.45 GBPJPY urged sharply and holding above 152 levels. The jump in Pound sterling against US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro- GBPJPY Daily Outlook - September 3, 2021
- Tecan successfully completes the placement of 650,000 new shares, thereby securing funding to partly refinance the acquisition of Paramit Corporation - September 3, 2021
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Teases weekly support around 0.9150 - September 3, 2021