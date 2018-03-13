NZD/CHF is trading 0.47% higher on the day. The pair is extending upside after brief consolidation in the previous session. Price action has broken out of ‘Symmetric Triangle’ pattern and now finds stiff resistance at 200-DMA at 0.6941. The pair is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: AUD/CHF struggles at 50-DMA, bullish divergence keeps scope for upside - March 13, 2018
- Foreign Exchange Rates: Buy EUR Dip, GBP Not Cheap, CHF & JPY Tipped To Outperform AUD & NZD - March 13, 2018
- FxWirePro: NZD/CHF resumes upside after brief consolidation, good to go long on decisive break above 200-DMA at 0.6941 - March 13, 2018